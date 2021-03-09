Delta LG Polls: NUJ Delta Congratulates Newly Sworn-in LG Chairmen, Urges Them To Appoint Registered Journalists As Media Aides

March 9, 2021

PRESS STATEMENT

NUJ Delta Congratulates Newly Sworn-in LG Chairmen, Urges Them To Appoint Registered Journalists As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council congratulates the newly elected Chairmen of the 25 Local Government Councils of Delta State for their victorious emergence at the just concluded electioneering process.

We are pleased to notify you that having been done with election, you must now utilize the next three years of your tenure to focus on governance.

Please take note as we advise that you should appoint registered Journalists in the State to handle your Media and Communications affairs for the purpose of delivering results.

The Union is taking this stance because that position is exclusively for media professionals who must be able to relate with their colleagues in the field for cordiality and proper information management.

Again, it would afford us the opportunity to continue with our media engagement with the Council Chairmen in office. Majority as candidates defaulted during the One on One Engagement to validate the programmes of candidates then intending to govern their people at the grassroots levels.

We were softened as a result of our understanding of the period and the pressure that comes with election campaigns and mobilizations.

However, the engagement will not be phased out but continue with those already in office, so that together we will make the local government administration effective again.

In a nutshell, we want to commend the Delta State Government, DSIEC, various political parties and stakeholders for ensuring peaceful and successful Councils election in the State.

Above all, we appreciate our members who covered the election for their professional conducts and most importantly, heeding our warning to report objectively and ensure their safety while on duty. We have counted and we are convinced that our members are complete after the election.

We also commend the security agencies for their cooperation with our members and of course, their effective policing during the election.

Signed:

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu,

Chairman,

NUJ, Delta State Council

Comrade Patrick Ochei, Secretary,

NUJ, Delta State Council.