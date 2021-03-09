SOUTH-SOUTH PDP ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE IN PORT HARCOURT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South on Tuesday elected a new executive committee, with a vow to reclaim power at the centre in 2023.

In the election, which took place at Obi Wali Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Chief Dan Orbih, who ran unopposed, emerged as the National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone.

Other elected officers, who also did not have opponents, were Felix Omenu, Zonal Secretary; Anthony Ikuenobe, Financial Secretary; Evelyn Weke, Treasurer; George Turnah, Legal Adviser; Lloyd Owonaru, Youth Leader and Tessy Toru, Woman leader.

The election was conducted by an Electoral Committee headed by Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, and was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his remarks, Chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked the outgoing Caretaker Committee in the zone for its contributions to the party.

He said that the party in the zone would continue to speak with one voice to provide leadership and direction for the members.

“We thank God that we are gathered here again as a party and as a zone because when we gather, we speak with one voice.

“As long as we stay united as one we will continue to build on the gains of the past, and going into the future, I know that we will continue to work hard to take back our country under the leadership of the PDP.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we will continue to work with the executive of our zone and we will as a party, take back leadership of our country in 2023.

“When we return to power in 2023, this nation will be redirected in a manner that will be good for every Nigerian,” Okowa stated.

Welcoming the delegates earlier, the host Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, assured that measures had been taken to ensure that the congress was hitch-free.

He said “the hope of this party in this country is the South-South zone and since 1999 it has been so, and by the grace of God it will not change now.

“Let us comport ourselves and show Nigerians that PDP is different from other political parties and we are waiting to take over power at the centre in 2023.”

In his acceptance speech after the election, Orbih thanked party leaders for the confidence reposed in him and other members of the executive committee, and assured that they would mobilize the zone to work assiduously with others across the country to reclaim power at the centre.

Other dignitaries present at the zonal congress included Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu; Senator James Manager, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The 16th Elected Zonal Officers are as follows:

1) CHIEF DAN OSI ORBIH – National Vice Chairman (Edo State)

2) CHIEF MRS TESSY TORU – Woman Leader (Delta)

3) CHUKS NWAEBUNÍ – Ex. Officio (Delta)

4) AMADI SILVER NWANYANWU – Ex. Officio (Rivers)

5). EVELYN WEKE – Treasurer (Rivers)

6) FELIX OMENU – Secretary (Bayelsa)

7) BARR. GEORGE TURNAH – Legal Adviser (Bayelsa)

8) BARR, LLOYD OWONARU – Youth Leader (Bayelsa)

9) SAMSON ABU Ex-officio (Edo)

10) ANTHONY IKUENOBE – Financial Secretary (Edo)

11) OBONG PAUL A. EKPO – National Ex-officio (Akwa Ibom)

12) MR. MONDAY CHARLIE AKPAN – Ex- Officio (Akwa Ibom)

13) BISHOP ANTE ANTE – Publicity (Akwa Ibom)

14) HON. PATRICK EGBEDE – Auditor (Cross Rivers)

15) ARCH. EKOM AKON-JOM – Organizing Secretary

16) CHIEF OGBODUM OGBODUM – Ex Officio ( Cross Rivers)