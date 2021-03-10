HOUSE OF REPS HALT IBORI LOOT DISBURSEMENT, AS ELUMELU LEADS DELTA REPS IN MOTION; SAYS FUNDS BELONG TO DELTA

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately stop the disbursement and appropriation of 4.2 million pounds recovered from former Gov. James Ibori of Delta State, stressing that the funds belong to Delta State.

The resolution followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon, Ndudi Elumelu, who led nine other lawmakers from Delta State, to co-sponsor the motion at plenary, on Wednesday, March 10.

In raising the motion titled: “Urgent Need To Halt Appropriation of 4.2 million Pounds Looted Funds Recovered From A Former Governor of Delta State By The Federal Government,” Hon. Elumelu said the 4.2 million pounds, being proceeds of looted funds recovered from former Gov. James Ibori was being transferred to the coffers of the federal government for appropriation, without recourse to the Delta State Government.

He noted that the money belonged to the people of Delta State and should be refunded to the coffers of the State Government for developmental purposes.

The Federal Lawmakers reasoned that assets seized by Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from other states were returned to those states as was the case in Bayelsa and Abia.

“If the Federal Government is allowed to appropriate the funds without recourse to the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State will be shortchanged/ deprived of their legitimate resources to improve on the economy of the State as well as provide the requisite infrastructural development for their benefit.

“From all indications and information to Delta State indicates that the actual money is £6.2m and Federal Government should ensure that the total of £6.2m is credited not £4.2m as stated.

“Unless this House halts immediately the Federal Government of Nigeria from further dealing/tampering with the said fund, the recovered loot may not be accounted for and or have any direct bearing or benefit to the people of Delta State (who are being deprived of the fund) in terms of infrastructures or people oriented projects,” Elumelu and the lawmakers stated in the motion.

The House deliberated extensively on the matter and unanimously resolved that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Finance should stop forthwith further appropriation/and or disbursement of recovered loot of 4.2 million pounds pending the final determination of the matter by the House, while requesting the Federal Ministry of Finance and Attorney General of Federation to furnish the House with all particulars relating to the recovered money.

They also directed the House Committee on Treaties, Agreements & Protocols, Finance, Justice, Loans and Recovered Funds to investigate the matter and revert to the House within 2 weeks.

THE MOTION

URGENT NEED TO HALT APPROPRIATION OF 4.2 MILLION POUNDS LOOTED FUNDS RECOVERED FROM A FORMER GOVERNOR OF DELTA STATE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

– Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

– Hon. Victor Nwokolo

– Hon. Nicholas Motu

– Hon. Leo Ogor

– Hon. Ossai Ossai

– Hon. Julius Pondi

– Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa

– Hon. Hon. Efe Afe

– Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

– Hon. Francis E. Waive

The House:

Notes that the sum of 4.2 Million Pounds being proceeds of looted funds recovered from a former Governor of Delta State – Chief James Ibori is being transferred to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria for appropriation without recourse to the Delta State Government and or Parliament in two weeks time.

Aware that the said recovered looted funds belongs to the good people of Delta State and as such ought to be refunded to the coffers of the Delta State Government for developmental purposes.

Further aware that assets seized by EFCC from states were returned to such states. ie Bayelsa and Abia state etc.

Worried that if the Federal Government is allowed to appropriate the funds without recourse to the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State will be shortchanged / deprived of their legitimate resources to improve on the economy of the State as well as provide the requisite infrastructural development for their benefit.

Further Worried that from all indications and information to delta state indicates that the actual money is £6.2m and federal government should ensure that the total of £6.2m is credited not £4.2m as stated

Believes that unless this it halts immediately the Federal Government of Nigeria from further dealing/tampering with the said fund, the recovered loot may not be accounted for and or have any direct bearing or benefit to the people of Delta State (who are being deprived of the fund) in terms of infrastructures or people oriented projects,

Resolves to:

1. Urge the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Finance to stop forthwith further appropriation/and or disbursement of recovered loot of 4.2 million pounds pending the final determination of the matter by the House.

2. Request the Federal Ministry of Finance to and Attorney General of Federation furnish the House with all particulars relating to the recovered money.

3. Direct the House Committee on Treaties,Agreements & Protocols, Finance, Justice and Loans and Recovered Funds to investigate this matter and revert to the House within 2 weeks.