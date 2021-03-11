DELTA WOMEN HAIL OKOWA FOR GENDER FRIENDLY SUCCESSES, IN LG COUNCIL POLLS

PRESS STATEMENT

March 10, 2021

APPRECIATION

Delta Smart Ladies and the entire women of Delta State, wish to express our profound and sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (Ekwueme), for providing the platform which ensured that 17 Women emerged as Vice-Chairmen, in the March 6, 2021, Delta State Local Government Elections.

Your Excellency, the election of 17 women as Local Government Vice-Chairmen out of 25 Local Government Areas in Delta State is not only historic, it is unprecedented in the political history of Delta State and indeed Nigeria. This has been made possible by your firm and visionary position as the leader of our Party to continue to insist and ensure that women are fully represented and integrated as key players in the scheme of governance and leadership in the State.

We note with great satisfaction that while the National Gender Policy (NGP) has formulated a 35% Affirmative Action (AA) for women in Nigeria since 2006, what you have done in Delta State is already 68% and has far surpassed the recommendation of the policy. This achievement could only have been delivered by astute and strategic vision and a firm, determined and courageous leadership.

Delta women are unanimous in our conviction that only a Party like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP can provide the conducive platform to deliver such an outstanding, definitive and ground breaking affirmative action and we declare our unconditional, unwavering and unalloyed loyalty, support and commitment to your administration and the leadership of our Party in the State.

What has happened is another demonstration of your love for the women of Delta State and we want to assure you that these women who have emerged as Vice-Chairpersons in 17 out of the 25 Local Government Areas of the State, are eternally grateful for the confidence reposed in them by Your Excellency and our great Party for this historic opportunity to serve our dear State. We promise that we will not let you down.

We also wish to appreciate and thank Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, your dear wife for her very strong disposition towards Delta State women, her name shall be written in the annals of this Country as one First Lady that has been of immense blessing to both women and children alike.

Your Excellency, let me place on record here and for the avoidance of doubt, that Delta women will continue to support and stand by you for this wonderful gift and indeed for the many affirmative actions you have taken to ensure that the rights and place of women as key partners in the collective effort towards building a Stronger Delta are maintained and sustained.

Thank you, Sir.

God bless Delta State.

Signed:

Dame Patience Nkem Okwuofu

National Coordinator,

Delta Smart Ladies