PRES. JONATHAN, GOV WIKE ATTEND LULU-BRIGGS FUNERAL

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and other dignitaries on Saturday, March 13, 2021, attended the funeral service of late oil magnate, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema.

Chief Lulu-Briggs who passed on to glory at the golden age of 88 was until his demise, the Iniikeiroari V of Kalabari, paramount head of Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House of Abonnema in Akuku Toru LGA.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that the funeral service which had the customary combination of pomp and pageantry was graced by Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo; former First Lady, Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan who accompanied her husband; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and his wife, Mrs Onari Duke; former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia.

Others dignitaries in attendance were the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sir Austin Opara; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Rivers State chapter, Ambassador Desmond Akawor; Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

Also present were, His Majesty king (Dr.) Dandeson Douglas Jaja JP, Jeki V, Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom and Chairman Rivers State Council Of Traditional Rulers; The Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel; Chairman of Rivers Elders Council, High Chief Ferdinand Alabraba; former Managing Directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe and Ms Joi Nunieh and several others.