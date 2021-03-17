NATIONAL ASSEMBLY APPOINTS SOLOMON OJEAH LEGISLATIVE AIDE TO NDUDI ELUMELU

Hon Solomon Ojeah has been appointed as a Legislative Aide to the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

His appointment which was approved by the National Assembly Service Commission takes effect immediately.

In the letter approving his appointment dated 1st March, 2021, Hon. Solomon Ojeah is expected to inform the Commission in writing of his acceptance of the offer within 2 weeks from the date of the letter of appointment and he is to resume duties immediately.

Hon. Solomon Ojeah is the immediate past Councillor for ward 5 Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government area of Delta State.

Reacting to the appointment, Hon. Ojeah expressed great joy and said that it is the best thing that has happened to him at the moment.

He commended the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for the appointment and described him as a wonderful Man and a true representation of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili.

“It is the best thing that can happen to me and I am so happy and delighted. If you see where I am seating now, you can see am really on top of my life and I am so delighted about it.

“It is a further way to prove that my leader, the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu is somebody that, if he speaks, he ensures that what he has said, he will actualized.

“He told me that I should not worry, by the special grace of God, that he will work with me and together we shall make progress and he has just proved that now. I am so delighted.

“The people of Aniocha/Oshimili should know that they have not made any mistake by making Elumelu the honourable member that is representing them.

“All that he is doing, are there to speak for themselves.

“The Man is wonderful; he is worthy of his position and we will just continue to pray for him to remain in that office undistracted, because he has been a true representation of the people.

“God will continue to give him the power and strength to continue to do more for the people,” Hon. Ojeah prayed.