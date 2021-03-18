Obi Senator Nosike Ikpo, Political Colossus, Goes Home, March 21

The remains of Obi Senator Nosike Ikpo, a deep-rooted politician, revered national leader and second republic senator who died aged 92, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 21, 2021 at his Ibusa, Delta state country home.

According to the burial programme signed on behalf of the family by Eugene Ikpo, Obi senator Ikpo’s final rites of passage would begin on March 19 with service of songs at the Kefas park and social reception on March 20 at Umuokononogwu quarters all at Ibusa.

Thereafter, his remains will be interred at his residence on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

The deceased nongenarian, a renowned detribalised Unity Party of Nigeria(UPN) and National Party of Nigeria(NPN) political patriarch, whose period at the red chamber of the National Assembly {1979-1983}, replete with selflessness, courage, candidness and wisdom inspired up-and-coming politicians to higher accomplishments at senatorial, state and national levels.

He will be remembered for his exemplary commitment to the Anioma State Movement, as a successor to the pioneer chairman, Rt. Hon(Dr) Denis Osadebey.

Late Obi senator Ikpo also, was a key stakeholder in the creation of Delta state, and an avowed advocate of unity in diversity within the Nigerian polity.