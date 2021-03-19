Certificate Forgery Case: OBASEKI HAILS APPEAL COURT RULING, PRAISES JUDICIARY

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the Appeal Court judgement which cleared him of a certificate forgery case preferred against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Edo 2020 gubernatorial election.

The governor, in a statement, said the ruling by the Court of Appeal vindicates him and reiterates the fact that the suit was, from the onset, a facetious attempt to swindle Edo people through the backdoor as it was without any merit whatsoever.

According to him, “The judgement today by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja is a victory for democracy, equity, fairness and justice. It further reassures confidence in the judiciary as an impartial umpire.

“From the content of the judgement, ab initio, all Edo people knew there was no merit in the case. It was ill-willed. It is comforting that the judiciary has upheld the truth and the verdict of Edo people.”

In the judgment by Court of Appeal, Abuja on Thursday, March 18, the court ruled that the lower court has not made any mistake and that the plaintiff and witnesses did not pin the 1st Respondent to have forged the certificate.

It held that the judgment of the lower court is apt and very clear, noting that the appellant performed abysmally and has not proved any case.