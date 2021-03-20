Education: READING CULTURE TO BE REVIVED IN DELTA, AS DBS CONCLUDES MAIDEN SCHOOLS ESSAY COMPETITION

*** OUR LANGUAGE MAY GO EXTINCT SOON IF…. OKERE-URHOBO MONARCH, OKUMAGBA 11 PROFFERS SOLUTION

The General Manager Delta Broadcasting Service Warri, PST. Malcolm Oteri says reading culture would be revived across all schools in the state as DBS concludes its ever Schools Essay Competition in Warri.

PST. Oteri who made the disclosure Thursday March 18, 2021 at Federal Government College Warri venue of the grand finale of the maiden edition of DBS Schools Essay Competition, noted that only government alone can’t do it for education to succeed, adding that private sectors needs to intervene in making education work better in the state.

The DBS Warri General Manager called for resuscitation of schools essay and debate competition to be sustained in order to increase the capacity of students in order for them to become academically sound.

While charging the students to remain focused, PST. Oteri stressed that schools Essay competition breeds about unity, peace and love among students of the area as well as improvement of peaceful dwelling.

The DBS Warri Boss commended the state commissioner for Education Chief Patrick Ukah for his support, the Commissioner For Information, Mr. Ehiedu Charles Aniagu, PPEB CHIEF Mrs. Christiania Etaluku, the initiator of the essay competition, Jennifer Orugbo and her team, winners and students for their participation.

Initiator of the DBS Warri Essay Competition, Jennifer Orugbo revealed that 250 students across schools in Warri and its environs registered while 186 participated passing through the various stages until winners emerged .

Jennifer Orugbo a distinguished broadcaster with Delta Broadcasting Warri urged the students to brace up to imbibe the spirit of reading in order to improve their writing skills at their levels and beyond.

She commended the students for their doggedness , assuring that the competition subsequently would explore more subjects to widen participation.

Senior category Winners : First position overall : DSC Technical High School, Onotafe Oghenemine Stephanie -won 150 thousand Naira, second position went to Weyinmi Fabulous from Wingate Schools won 100 Thousand Naira and third position went to Standard High School, Warri, Deborah Jurun Mene, while junior category: Day Spring Christian College Oghenerona Ogbure took first position with 150 Thousand Naira, Second prize winner Tamara-Ebi Kolo of Federal Government College, Warri went away with 100 Thousand Naira and Agboola Oluwa Temilola of Wingate Schools got 50 Thousand Naira all converted to scholarship worth and other consolation prizes were given to students who participated in the essay competition.

Meanwhile the Royal Father of the event, His Royal Majesty , EMMANUEL OKUMAGBA 11, the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri has raised the alarm that indigenous Nigerian language may fade away soon if people are not taking it serious.

The Okere-Urhobo Monarch declared that the solution out of the threatening danger is for parents to stop hasty sending of their children abroad for studies so as to encourage their children learn and understand local language of their mother tongues.

Orosuen Okumagba 11, while commending the organisers of the DBS Essay Competition, the Warri Monarch charged parents to teach children their languages so as not to make the language go extinction, he assured that as a Traditional ruler promotion of indigenous Nigerian language would be sustained for unity, peace and progress of the state.