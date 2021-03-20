FG WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE IF GOV ORTOM IS ASSASSINATED – Gov Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned that the Federal Government will be held responsible if the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom is assassinated.

He stressed that if the Benue State governor is killed, the country could be plunged into another civil war.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that Governor Wike stated this while reacting to attempt on Governor Ortom’s life by fifteen gunmen who trailed him to a river bank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

“If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria. If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”

The Rivers State Governor recalled how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham and the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains had concluded plans to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

Governor Wike described as disturbing the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.