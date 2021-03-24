RIVERS GOVT AWARDS N27.6 BILLION CONTRACT FOR TRANS- KALABARI, SAAKPENWA-BORI-KONO ROADS

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the construction of the Trans-Kalabari and Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono road projects at the cost of N27.6billion.

These two major road projects are expected to be completed within the next fourteen months.

This was contained in a report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, which disclosed that briefing journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the Trans-Kalabari road will be 13.599 kilometers long and will be executed by Lubrik construction company.

He explained that the road will connect several communities amongst them Krakama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and some other communities in the Kalabari area of the State.

“The project will cost N13.6billion and will have 14 months duration, financed by irrevocable standing payment order drawn against the State Internal Revenue, meaning that every month the contractor will be paid N1 Billon and there will be no delays.

“This will guarantee the project is not stalled and completed within the time frame stipulated and agreed with the State government. This I believe will be useful to the people in the area and ease their transport.”

Tasie-Amadi also disclosed that the Council approved the construction of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Phase 2 road project which starts from Bori to Kono.

“It is a 17 kilometer road and the cost of the project is N14 Billion . Construction time is 14 months. Payment will also be secured by an irrevocable payment standing order of N1 billion monthly drawn against the State Internal Revenue.”

The Commissioner said the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono contract will be executed by the same the company that executed the Phase 1 of the road , Chinese Civil and Engineering Construction Corporation.

He stated that the reason why the cost of the Trans-Kalabari road which is 13 kilometers long and 9.3 meters wide is almost the same as that of Bori- Kono 17.1 kilometers and 24 meters wide road with street light, is because the terrains are different.

“You see the cost of building in the riverine area is nothing less than twice the cost of building on solid soil. So the Government is going through huge trouble to see that these roads are built. People will wonder why the cost are like that, the terrain determines the cost. So, it (Trans-Kalabari road ) is far more expensive to build.”

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the award of the Trans-Kalabari road by the Governor Wike’s administration is historic.

He explained previous government had awarded the Trans-Kalabari road to indigenes of the area who later abandoned the project for inexplicable reasons.

Nsirim said the Wike’s administration is not only desirous that the project kicks off, but that it is completed as scheduled.

“With the kind of payment plan, this project will not be abandoned, but completed.”

The Commissioner of Information and Communications said these two major roads which are located outside the city centre is a further testimony that Governor Wike has remained steadfast in spreading development to every nooks and crannies of the State.

Governor Nyesom Wike, who personally affirmed the award of these critical roads infrastructure, wrote thus on his verified social media platforms:

Today we took another important step in developing critical infrastructure to better the lives of our people as the Rivers State Executive Council approved the construction of the first phase of the Trans-Kalabari road.

The road which will be constructed by Lubric Construction Company (LCC) would create a road link to Krakrama, Omekwe-ama, Angulama, Omekwe Tari-Ama, Sangama, Mina-Ama and other riverine communities that were previously unaccessable by road.

The 9.3 meter wide, and 13.99 km long road has a projected cost of N13.48 bn with a completion schedule of 14 months.

Also approved was the Second phase of the Sakpenwa-Bori-Kono road at the cost of N14bn.

The Sakpenwa-Bori-Kono road which is a link to five Local Government Areas has a proposed width of 24 meters and a length of 17 kms. It will be fitted with streetlights and constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

In keeping to our firm resolve not to leave any project uncompleted, both roads have a completion schedule of 14 months and would each be funded at N1bn monthly by an irrevocable standing payment order against the state’s internally generated revenue.

…. ALSO APPROVES DUALIZATION OF OGBUMNUABALI ROAD

In a related development, the Commissioner of Information and Communications Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has announced the dualization of Ogbumnuabali Road in the State capital.

This was contained in a Press statement which reads thus:

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has approved the dualisation of Ogbumnuabali Road in the State capital.

The project which is to commence immediately will consolidate the urban renewal programme of the present administration.

Government hereby warns that the full wrath of the law will be visited on anyone who dares to disrupt the commencement of this well intentioned project.

PAULINUS NSIRIM

Commissioner for Information and Communications

March 24, 2021