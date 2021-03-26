GBARAMATU WOMEN PROTEST CHEVRON, GOVT’S ILL-TREATMENT OVER SIX WEEKS OIL SPILLAGE, VOW TO OCCUPY OTUNANA, ABITEYE FLOW STATIONS UNTIL DEMANDS ARE MET

Gbaramatu Kingdom Women in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta have frowned at Chevron Nigeria Limited and the Federal Government of Nigeria over their illtreatment towards the Oil spillage that occurred in the area for the past six weeks.

They disclosed that they want Nigerians and the world at large to know about the current state of their Kingdom, which has seen them try to leave with the effects of an Oil Spill by Chevron Nigeria Ltd facilities. A spill according to them that has been going on for six weeks with no recourse, no response, no information from both Chevron Nigeria Limited, Delta State as well as the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Fiyewei (Spokesman) of the Great Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, T.D.A, in a statement made on behalf of the affected communities read thus “We hereby use this medium to cry out to Government at all levels, as well as other well meaning individuals and organisations that they should prevail on Chevron Nigeria Ltd to do the right thing regarding these oil spills that have grounded all economic activity in the Kingdom for over six weeks, We have suffered the long term effects of the exploration of oil in our communities for decades but this is a brazen and unacceptable risk that nobody should have to deal with, but that as usual, we are left having to deal with.

“The women have waited this long because they have listened to the leaders of the Kingdom who have tried to plead for patience and restraint, hoping that Chevron will find and fix the issue of the spillage. That hope has been destroyed, as six weeks after, Chevron has only paid lip service to the idea of taking positive action”.

According to Chief Gbenekama , “The women of Gbaramatu Kingdom, ranging but not limited to the impacted communities of Okerenkoko, Ikpokpo, Opuedebubor, Kenghangbene, Azama, Benikrukru, Kokodiagbene, Oporoza, Inikorogha, Kunukunuma,Pepeama as well as other communities are currently protesting against the Government and Chevron Nigeria Limited”.

The Gbaramatu women have also vowed to keep occupying both the Otunana and Abiteye flowstations until their demands are met, adding that they will not be chased away without working out solutions in order to avert break down of law and order.

Gbaramatu Traditional Council through their statement by Chief Gbenekama highlited the demands of the women to for immediate attention to include:

The immediate start of clean up activities of the Oil spillage, Remedial actions for the destruction of the source of economic life of the Gbaramatu people, They are also demanding the Physical presence of the Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, in order to ensure honesty and transparency in their discussions and to ensure that words will be followed by actions.

As well as provision of drugs and food items for those who have fallen sick due to their negligence and everybody who has been unable to pursue their economic activities because of the over one month oil spillage occasioned by Chevron.