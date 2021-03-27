Grammy Award Reception: “I AM DEEPLY GRATEFUL, INCREDIBLY HUMBLED BY THIS HONNOUR…,” BURNA BOY TELLS GOV WIKE

Damini Ogulu known globally as Burna Boy, has expressed profound gratitude and sincere appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Government for hosting and honouring him in recognition of his Grammy Award triumph

Burna Boy won the Grammy in the category of the Best Global Music Award with his Album “Twice as Tall” at the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards ceremony, held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021.

Speaking during his courtesy visit to Governor Wike at Rivers State Government House, accompanied by his mother, Bosede his father, Samuel Ogulu, his sister and other family members, Burna Boy said:

“I am deeply grateful and incredibly humbled to the reception and honour conferred on me by the Government of Rivers State.

“I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get. So I appreciate you my Governor for taking your time out to do this”.

The Grammy Award, or just Grammy, is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize achievement in the music industry. It recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020. The nominations were revealed via a virtual livestream on November 24, 2020.

The performers for the ceremony were announced on March 7, 2021. South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) and his album Twice as Tall, won in the Best Global Music Album category, beating off stiff challenge from: Antibalas, the American Afro beat band, with their album, Fu Chronicles; Bebel Gilberto (Isabel Gilberto de Oliveira), the Brazilian-American popular singer often associated with bossa nova, with her Album, Agora; Anoushka Shankar, the British Indian singer and composer with her album, Love Letters and Tinariwen, a group of Tuareg musicians from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali, with their album, Amadjar.