DELTA SUBEB BOSS DECLARES OPEN 5-DAY TRAINING WORKSHOP ON ICT FOR PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS; STRESS ROLE OF ICT IN 21ST CENTURY TEACHING, LEARNING PROCESS IN PRIMARY EDUCATION

– By Sharon Ivovi

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu has stressed the need for teachers to be fully abreast and updated in information computer technology (ICT) as a tool for driving the 21st century teaching and leaning process.

The SUBEB Chairman stated this on Monday, 29th April, 2021 at College of Education, Warri, while declaring open a 5-day capacity building workshop organized by the Board in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) on “The Role of ICT in the 21st Century Teaching and Learning Process in Primary Education.”

Sunny Ogwu who was represented by the member Representing Delta South Senatorial District in the Board, Mr. Paul Kurugbe disclosed that in the light of changing trends in Curriculum, the Federal Government under the Teachers’ Professional Development Programme, directed the Universal Basic Education Commission, through Universal Basic Education Boards to retrain Primary School teachers in ICT Nigeria.

while emphasizing the significance of the training which he said will drastically reverse the trend in the falling of standard of education in the country, added that the workshop will expose teachers to better effective teaching techniques and skills.

The SUBEB boss also stressed the need for Teachers to be constantly updated using latest and best teaching methods and techniques as well as in their classroom management skills.

“Teachers language communication skills and how ICT can best contribute to the teachers’ knowledge and teach effectively is very crucial. We realized that no subject can be taught or learnt effectively if these essential areas are ignored. We have therefore sought to make all of them available in a holistic manner for the maximum benefit of the teachers” Ogwu said.

He called on participants to take the training very serious, saying that it was designed to improve their ICT skills in classroom management, teaching and learning process.

While lauding the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s Administration for improving the standard of Education in the State through his various education intervention projects including Training and re-training of Teachers, underscores the high premium the Governor

has placed on education.

He commended UBEC Officials from Abuja as well as the State Coordinator for their collaborative efforts even as he appreciated management and members of the board including facilitators and GT’S Infotech solution for their contributions.

Earlier, the Director Teachers Development, Mrs Juliet Ezefili in her welcome address, urged the participants to seize the opportunity of the training provided by the Delta State Government through the Universal Basic Education Board in collaboration with UBEC, to improve in their computer knowledge as the world now revolves round ICT.