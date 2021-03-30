Education: DELTA COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING FG DECISIONS ON EDUCATION – Ukah

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has assured of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa administration’s commitment to implementing decisions reached by the Federal Ministry of Education through the National Council on Education for the growth and development of the education system.

Mr. Ukah, who gave the assurance in Asaba yesterday (29/03/2021) during a workshop on Dissemination of the Education Sector Analysis, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education for South South Geo Political zone, said that the ministry would continue to partner with well meaning individuals, organisations and corporate bodies in the development of the education sector.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Comrade Samuel Dietake, the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner recalled that most commentators were quick to conclude that education standard had fallen but were yet to come to terms with the reality that education standard consisted of aggregate of societal inputs into the system.

Mr. Ukah further stated that most teachers appeared not to grapple with the contemporary and innovative teaching techniques.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, however, identified misapplication of ICT and lack of synergy among educational parastatals as some of the factors contributing to the poor reading culture among pupils and students.

He advised all the delegates for the workshop from South South to cooperate with the Education Sector Analysis (ECA) consultants and participate actively.