GOVERNOR WIKE SACKS COMMISSIONER FOR ENVIRONMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sacked the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno.

The Governor directed the sacked Commissioner to submit all Government Documents and Property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment.

KELVIN EBIRI

Special Assistant (Media) Rivers State Governor

March 30, 2021