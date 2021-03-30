NSIP Programme; Recipients laud FG

Beneficiaries of the recent week long federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer(CCT), a poverty alleviation programme for rural women in Delta state have lauded the gesture as timely and humane.

The scheme, a branch of the President Muhammad Buhari administration’s National Social Investment Programme(NSIP), under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development empowered over three thousand, three hundred rural women across the Twenty-Five Local Government areas of the state with twenty thousand naira apiece.

While commending the Federal government, the Delta state focal person of the NSIP and Senior Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor (Child Rights Advocacy), Mrs Bridget Anyafulu disclosed that the programme is aimed at cushioning the harsh effect of the coronavirus pandemic amongst young and elderly rural women across the country.

She further revealed that the process of profiling beneficiaries was thorough, adding that “To avoid any unwholesome act of impersonation and dubious character, strict measures were applied. Hence the beneficiaries are captured and verified before they are given the money”.

A beneficiary lauded the federal government for initiating and superintending “A life saving grant” at such critical period when everything, including prices of food stuff have gone up.

Another recipient, Mrs. Ibrokoro Faith from Sapele said the grant which according to her is, ‘’the miraculous works of God will boost her local distillery business which thrives in her locality.

Also, Mrs. Enjoyment Inegbeneli, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhar whom according to her, “God has used to wipe away tears from their eyes.

“I will first of all remove my tithe to the glory of God before investing the remaining into my provision business”.

The focal person, Mrs Anyafulu therefore admonished beneficiaries to spend the grant judiciously devoid of frivolity.

“Don’t allow anybody to intimidate you. Don’t give out a Kobo that will not make meaningful returns”.