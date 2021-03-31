RIVERS GOVT REDEEMS PLEDGE TO ARTISTES WHO PERFORMED AT BURNA BOY’S HOMECOMING STATE RECEPTION

RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT REDEEMS PLEDGE TO ARTISTES WHO PERFORMED AT BURNA BOY’S HOMECOMING STATE RECEPTION

Rivers State Government has redeemed its promise to give Ten million naira (10m) each to the Rivers and Niger Delta Artistes who performed at the Burna Boy Homecoming State reception/concert, in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike, who had personally made the announcement at the homecoming grand reception for Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu), to celebrate his Grammy Award victory in the Best Global Music Album category, with his album, Twice as Tall, at the 63rd Grammy Award ceremony, on Sunday, March 14th, also confered the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, DSSRS honour, the second highest in the state, on Burna Boy.

A statement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Tonye Briggs Oniyide, disclosed that the payment has been carried out in strict adherence to the pronouncement of the Governor and the accounts of the beneficiaries have been credited as directed by the Governor, who “is a man of his words and has redeemed his pledge”, the statement concluded.

The statement is published below: