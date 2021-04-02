OPERATIONALIZATION OF C4i SECURITY OUTFIT (Press Release)

PRESS RELEASE

OPERATIONALIZATION OF C4i SECURITY OUTFIT

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu NPM, mni, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, AIG Austin I. Agbonlahor psc, MNIM, FCAI, fdc, today commissioned 29 branded Patrol Vehicles, 2 bullet Proof Buses and 200 bullet proof Vets/steel Helmets donated by the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS AFRICA for the use of the rebranded Security Outfit.

2. Making the presentation at Government House Port Harcourt, the Governor charged them to put the Vehicles into judicious use, noting that 23 of the Vehicles will be deployed to the 23 LGAs of the State, while 6 will reinforce Patrol on the Port Harcourt Metropolis.

3. The Governor who expressed profound joy over the drop in crime rate in the State, thanked the Security Agencies, especially the Police and promised to keep doing his utmost best to provide logistic support for the Security Agencies in the State, while urging them to remain focused, professional and not to be distracted in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities. He concluded by promising to provide 5 Ballistic (Gun) Boats, each for the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigeria Police Force, with the best Tracking Devices for the State Security Services that will enhance their operational capacity and efficiency. He however warned, that the facilities should be deployed within the territorial waters of the State and not beyond.

4. On the new outfit, the Governor charged them to deploy tact in their operations and be careful not to fall prey to the criminals in the course of their duties, while promising to make adequate compensation for the family of anyone who dies in the line of duty.

5. Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, thanked the Governor for his magnanimity and implored him to continue to assist the Police in this regard, noting that security is expensive and therefore requires the support of people of good will like him.

6. On his part, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday who was in an expansive mood, on behalf of the Officers and Men of the Command, thanked the Governor for the kind gesture and promised to deploy the facilities adequately and effectively, while reiterating the determination of the Command to fight crime and criminality to a standstill, with a stern warning to all criminal elements in the State, to repent, relocate or face the full wrath of the law, as the war will be taken to them.

The new Outfit will be commanded by SP Christopher Okutu.

