Easter: MINORITY REPS URGES NATIONAL REGENERATION, HOPE

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter for spiritual regeneration as well as re-dedicate themselves and pray for God’s intervention in the security challenges facing our country.

The caucus in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, stressed that Easter, which marks the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death, “amply demonstrates that no matter how hopeless a situation appears to be, solution is always found in God’s love and infinite power to save.”

“Indeed, Easter reminds us, as a nation and mankind in general, that all hope is not lost as long as we put our trust and faith in God in all our dealings.

“The triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death reinforces the victory of life over death, light over darkness, hope over despair, and success over failure in our lives as individuals and a nation.

“Of course, that our nation experienced the magnanimity of God’s saving grace in the face COVID-19 pandemic, despite the odds, serves as an undisputed assurance of the undying truth in God’s word.

“Furthermore, our caucus enjoins leaders at all levels to jettison every selfish and narrow-minded proclivities and put on the spirit of selflessness which triumphs over primordial sentiments that breed division, strife and hopelessness among the citizenry”, Elumelu stated.

The caucus also called on those behind the acts of terrorism and bloodletting in the country to “retrace their steps and know that their actions cannot be justified under any guise”

The lawmakers prayed for the nation and wished all compatriots a happy Easter Celebration.