Education: DELTA SCHOOLS TO RESUME, 19TH APRIL

The Delta State Government has reviewed the resumption date for third term of 2020/2021 academic session by one week.

A statement by the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, after a joint education stakeholders meeting held at the ministry’s conference hall yesterday (01/04/2021) said that the extension became necessary in consideration of the public demand and need for pupils/students to readjust adequately from the holidays.

According to him, considering the fact that third term is loaded with considerable curricular and extra curricular activities, the one week extension became quite apt.

Mr. Ukah stated that boarders would now resume on Sunday, April 18, 2021, while classes would commence on Monday, April 19, 2021.

He further said that the date for the commencement of all state examinations have equally been shifted, adding that the Cognitive/Placement Examination would hold on Saturday, June 5, 2021, while the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would hold from Monday, June 7, 2021 to Friday, June 11, 2021.

Those that attended the meeting were the representative of the Chairman of Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), Chief Christiana Etaluku, Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu, representatives of executive councils of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPS), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), among others.