ELUMELU MOURNS RT. HON. SAM OBI, EX-DELTA AG. GOVERNOR; DESCRIBES HIS DEATH AS TRAGIC

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and Acting Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi.

Hon. Elumelu lamented the death of the former Acting Governor as tragic and said that his demise has created a huge vacuum in the State.

He described Rt. Hon. Sam Obi as an illustrious Son of Delta State who served in different capacities and contributed greatly to the development of the State.

The Minority Leader commended Rt. Hon. Sam Obi’s exceptional leadership of the 4th Delta State House of Assembly, and recalled the excellent role he played in stabilizing the state when he acted as the Governor, saying that his love for Delta state was made manifest at that crucial period.

“Our dear State has lost a great patriot, who devoted greater part of his life to its service, a wonderful man of peace who believed absolutely in the Unity of the State and that of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Honestly his demise was unexpected and at such a time his virtue of love, togetherness and peace is needed. Rt. Hon. Sam Obi, no doubt, will surely be missed greatly,” Hon. Elumelu grieved.

Hon. Elumelu, had earlier, visited the King of Ute Okpu in company of the Personal Secretary to the State Governor, Sir Hillary Ibegbulem.

The Federal Legislator, sympathised with the wife and Children, the Obi family as well as the King and the entire people of Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government area of Delta State, praying God to console them for the great loss of a worthy husband, father, Son and brother.

“I use this opportunity to condole His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Author Okowa, our dear Governor, the Government and people of Delta State, on the passing of our beloved former Acting Governor.

“As a renowned Man of God, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi died in the Lord and has gone to rest and to receive his eternal reward.

“May the Good Lord give us all, the fortitude to bear this great loss and grant his soul and that of the faithful departed eternal rest,’ Hon. Elumelu prayed