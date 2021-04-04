MACAULAY GRIEVES OVER THE DEMISE OF FORMER SPEAKER  

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has expressed sorrow over the death of former acting Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi

Obi, who was also a former Speaker of the State Assembly, Died in the early hours of Saturday.

Macaulay in a condolence message issued in Asaba, said that he was saddened by the sudden death of Obi noting that it was painful and distressing for the former legislator to die at his prime.

“This is disheartening, painful and sorrowful for us to lose such a bundle of talents. Apart from his prowess in politics which culminated in his emergence as Speaker of the State House of Assembly as well as acting Governor of the State, Rt. Hon Sam Obi manifested overt commitment to the Christian faith,” he stated.

However, the former SSG posited that since death was inevitable, the loved ones, friends and colleagues should find solace in the fact that Obi lived a purposeful and fulfilled life particularly a life of faith in Jesus Christ.

Macaulay prayed to God Almighty to grant the family, friends and colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed:

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former SSG, Delta State