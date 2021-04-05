Delta Education Commissioner Underscores Importance Of Strengthening Age Grade Institution

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah , has underscored the importance of reviving age grade institution for effective service delivery geared towards the upliftment of humanity.

Mr. Ukah, who stated this in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state during the 50 years anniversary celebration of Eziafa Ka Ego age grade in the community.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Felix Ideh, the Education Commissioner called for all hands to be on deck in ensuring inclusiveness for the socioeconomic development of the community, adding that there was need for such associations to contribute their quotas for the growth of Okpanam.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, who noted that age grades system were traceable to the culture of the Ibo people, urged other age grades to emulate the initiative of Eziafa Ka Ego age grade, especially for its innovative ideas .

Earlier in a welcome address, the Chairman/Patron of Eziafa Ka Ego age grace, Ogbueshi Patrick Igbonoba, said that Eziafa Ka Ego age grade comprised of those born from 1971 to 1973, adding that the group would contribute meaningfully to the growth of Okpanam community and the society at large.

In their separate remarks, the chairman of the organising committed for the ceremony, Mr. kenneth Igbekea, Ogbueshi Iloba Nkenchor and one of the aides of the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, Mr. Anthony Adikankwu, who is also a member of the age grade, pledged to sustain the unity and love existing among them and appealed to others within the age bracket to join them to make the group more formidable.

Highpoints of the ceremony were a novelty football match and presentation of items such as refrigerator, television set and fan to those that won in its raffle draw.