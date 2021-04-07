DELTA MINISTRY OF EDUCATION COMMENCES SALE OF FORMS FOR ENTRANCE INTO MODEL SCHOOLS

The Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has commenced the sale of scratch cards for entrance examination into State Model Secondary Schools for 2021/2022 academic session.

A statement from the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, indicated that the entrance examination would hold on Saturday July 24, 2021 at the designated centres across the state by 9am prompt.

The Basis and Secondary Education Commissioner further stated that forms were available for collection at the Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) field offices and the Model Secondary Schools in the state .

He noted that the admission was strictly for Junior School 1 and 2 and Senior School 1 and 2 candidates, adding that parents and guardians should avail themselves of the opportunity to register their children for the examination.

Mr. Ukah added that any person or candidate who did not buy the form or did not sit for the examination will not be granted waiver, and enjoined parents and guardians to do the needful as the standard of the examination will not be compromised.