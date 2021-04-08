PDP GOVS TO APC: STOP POACHING OUR GOVERNORS

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum have donated N100 million to victims of Zamfara State fire incident and warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) desist from attempting to poach its governors.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor reports that the Chairman Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this when he led a delegation of PDP governors on a commiseration visit to the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle in Gusau on Wednesday, April 6, 2021.

Tambuwal, was accompanied on the visit by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde; Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku; Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmed Fintiri.

The Sokoto State governor said instead of genuinely commiserating with the people of Zamfara State who have been grappling with insecurity and the latest fire incident, the APC opted to play petty politics with the people’s misfortune.

“We as leaders must always remain as leaders in providing leadership and know where and when and how to play politics. How many lives have been lost from when APC was in charge of this Government House till now. How many of them came here to commiserate with the people of Zamfara State. Even those of us that are neighbours.”

Tambuwal announced the donation of N100 million from PDP governors to the victims of the recent Tutuwada market fire incident. And he assured the people of Zamfara State that the PDP will continue to stand by them.

“This is our home, we the governors of PDP are not visitors. We are fully home and no visitor can replace or supplant the home owner. We have come home, not as visitors but as owners of this home to commiserate with our own people who have been affected by this inferno. I pity any leader who seeks to take advantage of a misfortune to play politics.”

He advised the APC to desist from playing politics and save Nigerians, particularly those in Zamfara State from the prevailing high level of excruciating insecurity and poverty.

Similarly, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, advised the APC to concentrate on solving the challenges confronting Nigeria and stop poaching PDP governors.

“All of us know today the level of insecurity in Nigeria. Instead of the party (APC) to concentrate and fight insecurity, what the party is doing is moving from one state to the other to poach people.

Now, you can imagine the insult, a party in Federal government that declared Zamfara a no flight zone, the same patty is coming to woo you to join them. I can’t understand it.”

Governor Wike urged his Zamfara State counterpart not to be intimidated by the antics of the APC which he accused of fueling the crisis in the State.

He assured Governor Matawalle to remain focused and steadfast as God will continue to sustain him in office against all odds.

“The God that made you the Governor of Zamfara when everybody have lost hope, that God has not abandoned you. So you will win. Nobody should intimidate you. No PDP Governor can be intimidated.”

Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, thanked his colleagues for the visit and expressed profound appreciation of the people of the State for their kind gesture.

He assured the delegation that Zamfara State will remain a steadfast PDP State.

Governor Nyesom Wike, writing about the meeting on his verified social media handles, said:

The delegation of PDP Governors to Zamfara was made up of Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde; Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku; Chairman Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle; Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmed Fintiri, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and myself.