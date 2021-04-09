GOVERNOR WIKE HAS REDEFINED GOVERNANCE AS SERVICE TO PEOPLE – Nsirim

***Canvasses Massive Vote For PDP At All Elections

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has demonstrated clearly that governance is meant to serve the people, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has said.

Nsirim stated this while speaking today (9/4/2021) at the Wards 16 and 17 local Government elections campaign rallies organised of the Obio/Akpor chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He reminded the people of the how terrible it was for indigenes and residents to access their communities by road before the intervention by Governor Wike on assumption of office in 2015.

“Before this time to drive to Ogbogoro was a nightmare, but today, His Excellency Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has done the roads.

“Our government is a government of talk and do and our leader, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has demonstrated clearly that governance is meant to serve the people.

“And that’s why if you go round the entire Ward 16 and 17 today all the roads are sparkling. One man came to wipe away our tears and that one man we will continue to follow,” he said.

He said the achievements of Governor Wike has served as good testimony of the visionary leadership of the Peoples Democratic party and made a way for the party to smoothly sale through to victory in the local Government elections billed for the 17th of this month.

He declared ward 16 and 17 as belonging to PDP since the 1999 adding that the party’s chairmanship candidate, Sir George Ariolu and the ward councillor need no campaign but mere presentation to the people ahead the day of the ballot.

At Ward 17, Nsirim also enumerated the developmental strides of the Governor.

He assured the people of more projects from the State Government and urged all of them to turn out enmmas to vote for the party at all elections.

He declared authoritatively that Governor Wike has given the roadmap and blueprint for the development of Rivers State.

Also speaking, the Chairmanship candidate of the PDP for the Obio/Akpor local Government area, Sir George Ariolu promised to replicate the developmental strides of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike if elected into office and solicited the support of the people of the wards in ensuring that PDP wins all elections.

Party stalwarts from the local Government area including the Chairman of the Obio/Akpor local government area chapter of the PDP, Hon. Chidi Amadi, Member representing Obio/Akpor constituency 2 in Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Okechukwu Chinda, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Emeka Onowu and the incumbent chairman of Obio/Akpor local Government council, Hon. Solomon Eke spoke about the numerous achievements of the PDP government in the State and called on the people to vote massively for the party at all elections.

The high point of the event was the presentation of flag to the councillorship candidate and the receiving of scores of decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (Media) to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.