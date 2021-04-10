OBIO/AKPOR PDP CAMPAIGNS IN AKPOR KINGDOM, VISITS NYENWE-ALI RUMUOLUMENI, AS SCORES OF APC CHIEFTAINS DEFECT TO PDP

***Onowu Emeka Anyasodike Urges PDP Chairmanship Flag Bearer To Carry Non-indigenes Along In Governance

In continuation of ward-to-ward campaign, the Obio/Akpor Campaign train visited wards 16 & 17 in Akpor Kingdom.

Speaking at the ward-to-ward campaign, the Director-General of Obio/Akpor Campaign Council, Chief Hon. Anthony Okeah from his exact words, “Our candidate is an astute lawyer and an educationalist. Prior before now, he has been tested and trusted when he held sway as Special Adviser to Governor Wike.”

“From day one, our watchword has been issues-based. Our major focus is on Human Capital Development, to canvass support for our Chairmanship candidate and councillorship candidates.”

He enumerated projects carried out by Governor Nyesom Wike in Akpor Kingdom.

In his capacity as the Campaign DG, Anthony Okeah urged the people of Ward 16 & 17 to come out en masse to exercise their franchise by voting massively for the PDP.

The Chairman of the PDP in the local government area, Hon. Chidi Amadi expressed confidence that the PDP will win in the polls, asserting, “there is no other political party in Obio/Akpor LGA.”

He urged the leaders of PDP in ward 16 to put their house in order ahead of the April 17 local government election.

Receiving scores of APC members at ward 16 & 17, Hon. Chidi Amadi assured the decampees that PDP accords equal opportunities to all members.

In a solidarity speech, the South-South Zonal Treasurer of PDP, Mrs. Evelyn Weke said, ” A man who has worked with the governor for over 20 years. George Ariolu has learned the rudiments of politics from our amiable Governor.”

In his speech, the Member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency II in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Chinda urged the people of Ward 16 & 17 to come out en masse and vote for PDP candidates.

He posited that ward 16 is the ascentral home of Akpor Kingdom. “We have been crying in the past but there is one man who came to lead us since 1999 till date. As long as he is in charge, the people of Akpor kingdom will not be short-changed politically.

Michael Chinda described George Ariolu as a marketable candidate. “What we are going to do come April 17 is a rehearsal for 2023,” Chinda said.

Addressing a mammoth crowd in Ogbogoro and Rumuolumeni, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said that the governor had taken development to every nook and cranny of the state.

” Driving to Ogbogoro was a nightmare but our amiable governor has wiped away our tears by constructing Ogbogoro road,” Paulinus noted. He stated that Governor Wike has demonstrated what governance is all about.

Speaking on behalf of non-indegenes, the Commissioner for Special Duties(Governors Office), Hon.Emeka Onowu said the Chairmanship candidate should go and get ready for swearing in ceremony.

He urged the Peoples Democratic Party Chairmanship candidate to carry non-indegenes along in governance when elected.

In his address, the Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Barr. George Ariolu said he would borrow a leaf from his boss, Governor Nyesom Wike, and replicate the same at the local government.

“I started working with governor Wike as chief protocol officer in 1999. I have served as special adviser on environmental and public procurements.

“The DNA I have is the DNA of Wike. I will replicate that same love the governor has for Akpor Kingdom when elected, ” George said.

He ended by saying our campaign is christened, ” Our Unity, Our progress.”

The Former Special Adviser on Lands to Governor Nyesom Wike, Barr. Anugbum Onuoha advised party members to stop gossiping about each other as he called for unity among members.

The leader of PDP in ward 17, Chief Barr. Hanny Woko posited that PDP has never lost ward 17 to any party since 1999.

In his exact words,”As usual, we will come out en masse to vote and deliver the ward to PDP come April 17.”

The Coordinator of the grassroots Development Initiative and former CTC chairman of Obio/Akpor, Hon. Collins Onunwo describes George Ariolu as a great thinker and a man with good track records.

He urged party supporters to come out en masse to ensure the party’s victory in the forthcoming LGA election.

In his welcome address, the ward 17 chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Promse noted that Ward 17 was home to PDP and, therefore, PDP needed not to campaign as the people would vote en-masse for PDP come April 17.

Earlier before reaching the venue, the PDP chairmanship candidate, Barr. George Ariolu accompanied by the campaign council chairman, Hon. Anthony Okeah and other party executives paid courtesy visits to the Paramount Ruler/Nyenwe-Ali Rumuolumeni; HRH Ndubueze Wobo Olumeni JP.

In his presentation, the PDP chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Chidi Amadi told the monarch and his Council of Chiefs that the campaign train was in the community to solicit his blessings and support.

A large crowd of party supporters thronged the various venues where rallies were held with party leaders on hand to receive Barr. George Ariolu and his entourage.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of party flags to the Councillorship candidates Mr. Loveday Augustine and Mrs Charity Green at Ogbogoro Playground and Rumuolumeni Civic Centre respectively.

Signed:

Obio/Akpor Campaign Council

Media/Publicity Sub-Committee

April 9, 2021