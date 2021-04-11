UNIZIK Confers “Good Governance And Leadership Award”, On Osanebi

The member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, has received an award of excellence on Leadership and Good Governance from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The award which was in recognition of Osanebi’s uncommon dedication to the empowerment of the people and community development at large, witnessed the gathering of heavy weights in the business, political and academic community.

Presenting the award to the lawmaker and entrepreneur per excellence, erudite professor and founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership ( CVL), Prof. Pat Utomi commended Hon, Friday Osanebi’s leadership and entrepreneurial acumen.

He said, “We will not build the type of country we deserve, until we get entrepreneurs created everyday. For his works that has earned him this Good Governance and Leadership Award, I hope that this recognition will encourage him to do more.”

Osanebi who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Friday Osanebi Foundation, Agbanashi Ralph Obinne, commended the management of the institution for the recognition and honour conferred on Friday Osanebi.

He noted that the award will embolden the law maker to do more for humanity.

Women, youths and political groups from Ndokwa nation stormed the Stanel Dome, Awka, venue for the award ceremony, to identify with their brother and leader.

The event, with the theme, “Re-energizing Alliance with the Alumni and Society for Sustainable University Development”, was packaged to galvanize synergy between the University’s alumni and good spirited Nigerians and the university, in a quest to close the gap in infrastructural development occasioned by poor funding of the university system in Nigeria by the federal government.

Nigeria Minster of State for Mines and Steel Development; Hon. Uche Ogah, was the special Guest of Honor while Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace was the Keynote Speaker of the day. Senator Anie Okonkwon chaired the occasion with other important dignitaries, including Traditional Rulcers.