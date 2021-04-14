Ramadan: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS URGES PEACE, NATIONAL REAWAKENING

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to use the Holy Month of Ramadan for spiritual introspection, and supplications to God to intervene in the many challenges facing the nation.

The lawmakers also urged Nigerians to use the period “to rekindle the spirit of selflessness, love and tolerance towards one another as enjoined by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.”

The caucus, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday, stressed that “Ramadan points us to a life of piety, humility, self-restrain and recognition of God as the ultimate source”.

“Indeed, we must yield to the divine essence of Ramadan and exert in prayers for our nation and ourselves particularly at this critical moment in our national history.

“We must use the period to pray for national healing, and rekindled the spirit of unity, love tolerance and total dependence in God for direction and solution”, Elumelu stated.

The caucus expressed optimism that with concerted prayers and determination to rebuild the society, Nigeria will surely pull through her current economic and social predicaments.

The lawmakers also urged all compatriots to use the period to overcome all primordial sentiments and reach out to one another in love so that collectively the nation can reap the benefits of Ramadan.