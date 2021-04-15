NUJ Delta Welcomes National Exco Members To NEC Meeting In Asaba

15 April, 2021

NUJ Delta Welcomes National Executive Council Members To NEC Meeting In Asaba

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council welcomes members of the NUJ National Executive Council to a meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

We sincerely welcome our National President, Comrade Chief Chris Isiguzo, the National Secretary, Comrade Shuaibu Usman Leman, other members of the National Working Committee, Zonal leaders and Chairmen and Secretaries of State Councils to savour the rich hospitality and love of Delta and her people.

On this note, we appreciate His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State and the Government of Delta State for deeming it necessary to approve for the NEC meeting to hold in the State. We say may God richly bless him and strengthen the Government-Media relationship.

However, we call on the good people of Delta to join us to welcome the leaders of the Fourth Estate of the Realm in Nigeria, and accord them the warmest of regards they could ever get from Delta.

It is our prayer that God in His infinite mercies will grant every NEC member and observers the grace of safety and journey mercies to and from Delta.

Signed:

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu,

Chairman,

NUJ Delta State Council.

Comrade Patrick Ochei,

Secretary,

NUJ Delta State Council.