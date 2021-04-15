Delta News, Media, News, NUJ, PRESS RELEASE

NUJ Delta Welcomes National Exco Members To NEC Meeting In Asaba

15 April, 2021

NUJ Delta Welcomes National Executive Council Members To NEC Meeting In Asaba

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council welcomes members of the NUJ National Executive Council to a meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

We sincerely welcome our National President, Comrade Chief Chris Isiguzo, the National Secretary, Comrade Shuaibu Usman Leman, other members of the National Working Committee, Zonal leaders and Chairmen and Secretaries of State Councils to savour the rich hospitality and love of Delta and her people.

On this note, we appreciate His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State and the Government of Delta State for deeming it necessary to approve for the NEC meeting to hold in the State. We say may God richly bless him and strengthen the Government-Media relationship.

However, we call on the good people of Delta to join us to welcome the leaders of the Fourth Estate of the Realm in Nigeria, and accord them the warmest of regards they could ever get from Delta.

It is our prayer that God in His infinite mercies will grant every NEC member and observers the grace of safety and journey mercies to and from Delta.

Signed:

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu,
Chairman,
NUJ Delta State Council.

Comrade Patrick Ochei,
Secretary,
NUJ Delta State Council.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.