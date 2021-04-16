DELTA TRIUMPHS, AS NAT. SPORTS FESTIVAL ENDS IN EDO (Photo News)

It’s official. Team Delta has won Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State and successfully defended its champion’s title at the National Sports Festival. Delta State won the 19th National Sports Festival, which took place in Abuja, the nation’s capital, from 6th to 16th December 2018.

Team Delta recorded an impressive haul of 158 gold medals and a total medal haul of 384 medals, while its closest rival and sister State, Edo State came second with 129 gold medals and a total medal haul of 341 medals. Bayelsa state, another sister state, had 56 gold medals and an overall haul of 169 medals to place a distant third position at the 20th National sports Festival, tagged “Edo 2020”.

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the state commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Mr. Patrick Ukah, at the closing ceremony of Edo 2020 National Sports Festival held expressed delight and satisfaction at the feat and affirmed that Delta State will host a befitting 21st National Sports Festival in 2022.

Mr. Ukah was accompanied by his Economic Planning, Culture and Tourism and Youth Development counterparts, Dr. Barry Pere Gbe, Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor and Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga.

Also in the entourage was a Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Mr. Kingsley Erigbuem.