ELUMELU GREETS OTUARO@53

The Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated the Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro on his 53rd birthday Anniversary.

Elumelu, in a Statement on Friday, April 16, appreciated God for the life of the Deputy Governor, saying that his life has continued to be a source of joy and peace to the government and people of Delta State.

The Minority Leader commended Barr. Otuaro for his support and commitment towards the Stronger Delta Mantra of the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and said that his loyalty and commitment has remained uncommon.

“I heartily rejoice and congratulate you, on behalf of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and Deltans in general, on this auspicious occasion of your 53rd Birthday anniversary.

“Your life has continued to be a beacon of hope, loyalty and commitment to the collective objective of a peaceful and Stronger Delta state that we all are proud of today. This is indeed the doing of the Lord God Almighty, “Elumelu stated in the statement.

He prayed God to watch over the Deputy Governor, while asking for more glorious years ahead for him.

“As you celebrate today, God Almighty will give you the good health and much more glorious years ahead, to be committed to His will and purposes for the betterment of humanity.”