RIWAMA: Bro. Obuah Explains Reasons For Wastes In Parts of Port Harcourt; Highlights Challenges With Some RIWAMA Dumpsites; Assures Agency is working On Affected Sites, Wastes Would Be Evacuated

Press Statement

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Explains Reasons For Wastes Noticed In Some Areas In Port Harcourt today

…Says RIWAMA Has Challenges With Some Of Its Dumpsites

… Assures that the Agency is working on the affected dumpsites and wastes would be evacuated.

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has explained why wastes are noticed today, Friday, April 16, 2021 in some areas of Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs.

Bro. Obuah shortly after an official visit to the affected dumpsites, revealed that three of the major RIWAMA dumpsites broke down following a sudden downpour last night which affected some of the Agency’s equipments, assuring that efforts are being made to put the dumpsites back to use, before the end of today, Friday, April 16, 2021, so as to commence full utilization of the affected dumpsites.

The RIWAMA boss explained that evacuation of wastes will be delayed today, Friday, April 16, 2021, due to the breakdown of the dumpsites, occasioned by a sudden downpour last night.

Bro. Obuah appealed to residents in Port Harcourt and its environs especially from the affected areas where wastes are yet to be evacuated, to bear with the Agency as everything humanly possible is being done to ensure that the dumpsites are put back to use without delay and the wastes evacuated.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator further called on residents in the affected areas to observe sanitary decorum and not to take undue advantage of the situation to dump their refuse indiscriminately.

While expressing thanks to them for their understanding, Bro. Obuah assured that the Agency would not relent in its effort to ensure that the State is kept clean at all times.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Friday, April 16, 2021.