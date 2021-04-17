Education: UKAH TASKS CORPORATE ORGANISATIONS ON SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has called on corporate organisations to complement government’s efforts towards the development of the state through their corporate social responsibility.

Mr. Ukah made the call while receiving 50,000 facemasks donated to the ministry by Mikano International Limited for onward distribution to public schools in the state.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, who lauded donor for the gesture, said that the initiative was worthy of emulation.

While saying that Delta State did a lot to ensure that children in schools were protected from contacting COVID-19, Mr. Ukah stated that there was still need for support from corporate organisations.

Ukah, who assured the donor of the facemasks that they would be distributed to the children, said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, schools in the state had not recorded any case of the virus.

Earlier in her remarks, the Administrative Manager of Mikano International Limited, Jike-Wai Ogborun, said they were in the state to present 25 cartons of facemasks containing 40 in each carton, adding that a total of 50 facemasks were in each of the packs.

She said that the initiative was part of the company’s social responsibility, explaining that it had been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, just as she said that Delta was among the eleven states that the company was covering from the Port Harcourt area office.