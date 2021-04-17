MACAULAY REJOICES WITH DELTA DEPUTY GOVERNOR ON HIS BIRTHDAY ANNIVERSARY  

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has lauded the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro as he marks his 53rd birthday.

Macaulay, in a statement issued in Asaba, said that Otuaro has exhibited some canny virtues of humility and commitment in his public and private life.

In particular, he said that the Deputy Governor has been in the forefront of those crusading for unity, peace and visible development of the Niger Delta region of the country.

“The Deputy Governor has demonstrably pointed the way to peace and growth of the Niger Delta region.

“Also, it is worthy of note to say that Otuaro has turned out to be a committed technocrat and administrator over the years,” he added.

Macaulay prayed to God to grant him divine health and the enabling strength to continue in the good service for the people, the State and the nation.

Signed:

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former SSG, Delta State