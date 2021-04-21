GOV WIKE URGES ELECTED RIVERS COUNCIL CHAIRMEN TO IMPROVE FORTUNES OF THEIR PEOPLE, ENHANCE PDP CHANCES

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged the newly elected chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state to deliver dividends of democracy in their respective councils.

Speaking when he received them on a thank you visit at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Governor Wike told them not to abuse the opportunity that has been given to them to serve the people at the grassroot.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike stated the need for them to avoid the pitfall of chasing after money because it will distract them from offering service to their people.

“Contribute your quota. Make your mark and create impact. Improve on the life of the people. If God has given you the opportunity, don’t abuse it.

“Opportunities come and it is how you use it that matters. I was a council chairman. Today, I am a governor. Some of you think becoming a council chairman is where you’ll make money.

“If you check history no former council chairman has succeeded apart from few of us: myself, Tammy Danagogo, Felix Obuah, Fred Kpakol, and Emeka Woke. All the other chairmen have all gone. Why? So many people don’t know that privileges are not rights.”

Governor Wike also advised them to get closer to the people, relate with them and solve the challenges they face as individuals and the entire council area.

“It is a shame that you’ll serve for three or six years and you don’t have any project executed. You may claim you pay salary. You have to pay salary, of course. But also be concerned about what legacy to leave behind and what you can be remembered for.

“Show how you can enhance the chances of the party in your areas and make it popular. We are doing something at the state level, so do something too.

Speaking further, governor urged them to respect the existing leadership in their council areas.

In his words, “Before you became a chairman there was a leader. Don’t go and divide the local government. Stoop to conquer. There’s nothing wrong rallying round your leaders.

“Don’t be stingy. No stingy man succeeds in life. If there is a problem, see how you can bring everybody together. Stay in your local government and work.

“Also work with your vice, Don’t do everything alone. Don’t sit down and point everybody alone. Give others responsibility, and work as a team.”

The governor congratulated Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting a free and fair election that was devoid of violence.

He further commended the security agencies for providing security during the Saturday, 17th April 2021 election.

Speaking on behalf of the elected 23 council chairmen, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda noted the opportunity the party gave to them and the support from the governor contributed to their victory at the polls.

According to him, the election was free, fair, credible and violence free because of the capacity shown by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). He vowed that they will perform when they get sworn-in.