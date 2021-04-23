HOUSE OF REPS READY TO HEAR CALL FOR PANTAMI’S RESIGNATION, AS A HOUSE MOTION – Hon. Kalu

PRESS RELEASE

THE HOUSE IS READY TO HEAR THE CALL FOR PANTAMI’S RESIGNATION AS A HOUSE MOTION

The House is aware of several publications on online and traditional media claiming that the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila blocked a motion by the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu purportedly demanding the resignation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

This misrepresentation of facts for the sake of sensationalism has necessitated this statement of clarification.

For the avoidance of doubt, the House is guided by the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives (House Rules) in its operations and administration. In this case, the Minority Leader has been asked to bring his views via a House motion to enable others contribute to it in true democratic fashion, after which the House would be able to take a position on the issue.

It is therefore pertinent to inform Nigerians that the House has not acted in error, but in line with the provisions of its rules. All insinuations that the House did not allow democratic debate to take place on the important issue of Pantami’s resignation are simple untrue. The House acknowledges the severity of the issue and its nature as a matter of public concern. As always, the House stands ready to give audience to Rep. Elumelu or any other member of the House on this issue, provided that such audience is sought through the proper channels and brought under the relevant rules of the House.

Signed

Rep. Benjamin O. Kalu

Spokesperson, House of Representatives

Member Representing Bende Federal Constituency