NIGERIA IN TROUBLED TIMES, SAYS GOV OKOWA

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that Nigeria is in troubled times with dwindling economy occasioned by various factors, including worsening insecurity across the nation.

The governor stated this on Friday, April 21, at the funeral service of late Mrs Comfort Nwagimeje at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Agbor, and urged Nigerians to pray that God should change the situation.

According to him, many people are hungry and can no longer feed themselves because they can’t farm the way they used to due to growing insecurity.

“Pray for our nation because we are in trouble times; the country is insecure and our state is not left out because whatever affects the country affects the states.

“We are in trouble times because many people are hungry and can’t feed themselves, but we have hope that God will take control and change things for the better.

“Our economy has dwindled and insecurity is further worsening it; we can no longer farm as we used to but we are hopeful that God is able to turn things around for the nation,” Okowa said.

He condoled with the family of Nwagimeje on the demise of their matriarch.

The governor announced that the state government would construct Okwuijen Street, Agbor, in honour of the departed Comfort Nwagimeje.

“I know we have come here to mourn but even in mourning of our dear mother, we still have to give thanks to God because that is the teaching of the Holy Scripture.

“I’m glad that I am in your midst today to celebrate the life and times of Ezinne Comfort Nwagimeje, who was dear to all of us.

“She was very dear to all of us because she was the wife of somebody we hold dear to our heart, Pa John Nwagimeje.

“In all the years I had known them, I saw her as a virtuous woman because as it happens in some instances, many women drag their husbands down.

“But in her case, she supported and assisted our father to attain the prominence he attained in Delta State politics because the fear of Pa Nwagimeje is the beginning of wisdom in Ika South and Ika nation as a whole.

“I am pleased with what has been said about her. It is good to live well, because when you depart what legacies will you leave for your children?

“She has left the warmth in their home that will cause people to respect the husband and I am glad that she impacted on the society while she lived as a true builder of the home,” he stated.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Anthony Nwaeni, had in his homily, charged Christians to live a worthy life, and said that late Comfort Nwagimeje epitomised good motherhood.

The cleric remarked that the deceased lived a life of good works and testimonies abound of her good deeds.

“She maintained a life of decency in her daily manners, religious and social affairs as well as political issues and family life.

“Her appearance was always a radiation of the true quality of motherhood. A woman of great character and we will miss her,” the Priest said.