RIWAMA Cancels Saturday, April 24, Sanitation Exercise in Rivers, As Bro. Obuah Urges Residents To Keep Environs Clean

PRESS STATEMENT

RIWAMA Cancels Sanitation Exercise Billed For Saturday, April 24, 2021

…As Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Urges Residents To Keep Their Environs Clean

The monthly sanitation exercise earlier billed to hold across the state on Saturday, April 24, 2021 has been cancelled.

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah in a statement said in spite of the cancellation of the statewide sanitation exercise for this month, residents and those doing business in the state should sustain the healthy habit of keeping their surroundings clean.

Bro. Obuah further urged them to observe the dumping hours of 6pm to 12 mid night daily, and also ensure all wastes are dumped at RIWAMA approved receptacles only.

He said it would be wrong for residents and people doing business in Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs to dump their wastes indiscriminately and flout sanitation laws, warning that Sanitation Marshals are still on duty and would arrest anyone seen to be flouting the sanitation rules.

While giving kudos to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his continued support and encouragement to RIWAMA, Bro. Obuah also urged residents and those doing business in the state to reciprocate the good gestures of the governor by ensuring that sanitation laws are obeyed and their homes and business places kept clean at all times.

He reemphasized that any landlord or shop owner who allows the frontage of his house or shop to be littered with wastes, would be arrested and prosecuted.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Thursday, April 22, 2021.