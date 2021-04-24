DELTA EDUCATION MINISTRY RESTATES DAILY ACADEMIC HOURS

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has restated that daily academic hours for schools in the state is from 8am to 2pm.

However, to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, some schools are running shifts because of their students population. Morning shift runs from 8am to 12noon and afternoon shift from 1pm to 5pm.

To this end, the ministry has advised parents to promptly take their children home from their schools at the end of academic activities for the day.

The Commissioner in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba on Friday, 23/04/2021, said that the ministry will no longer tolerate a situation where pupils and students are allowed to hang around the school compounds or even outside the compounds after official closing time.

Mr. Ukah said that the advise has become necessary to avoid a situation where the children will involve themselves in unwholesome behaviors or be exposed to unnecessary dangers.

He said that public and private schools who encourage such practices will be sanctioned appropriately.