Breaking: GOV OKOWA APPOINTS VICE-CHANCELLORS FOR THREE NEW DELTA UNIVERSITIES

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has appointed Vice Chancellors for the three newly established Universities in Delta State.

A Government Special Announcement, issued from the Office of the Secretary to the Delta State Government, dated 26th April, 2021 and signed by the SSG, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, disclosed that those Appointed are:

Prof. Ben Emukufia Akpoyamere Oghojafor for Denis Osadebey University Anwai Asaba.

Prof. (Mrs) Stella Chinye Chiemeke For Univeristy of Agbor and

Prof. Jacob Snapps Oboreh for University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

The appointments according to the Secretary to the State Government, are with immediate effect.