DELTA EDUCATION MINISTRY REVISES 2020/2021 ACADEMIC CALENDAR

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has released the 2020/2021 revised academic calendar for primary and secondary schools in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that the 15 weeks third term which had earlier commenced on Monday, April 19, 2021 would come to an end on Friday, July 30, 2021.

He said that the mid term break for the third term academic session would hold from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11, 2021, adding

that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will hold within the mid term break.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner emphasised that promotion examination for the term would start from Monday July 26, 2021 to Friday, July 30, 2021, stressing that there would be a six weeks holidays beginning from Monday, August 2, 2021 to Saturday, September 11, 2021.

For the 14 weeks first term of the 2020/2021 academic session, Mr. Ukah stated that boarders would resume on Sunday, September 12, 2021 and classes would begin on Monday, September 13, 2021, just as the mid term break will be between Thursday, October 28, 2021 and Friday, October 29, 2021.

According to him, first term examination is to hold from Wednesday, December 1, 2021 to Wednesday December 15, 2021 and the term will come to a close same day, while a 3 weeks holiday will last from Wednesday, December 15, 2021 to Monday, January 10, 2022.

He maintained that all national holidays within the periods would be observed, saying that any school that has genuine reason to close before the stipulated date should seek approval from the ministry, even as he said that school inter-house sports competitions would hold in all schools within the third term of the 2020/2021 session.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner reiterated that the Cognitive/ Placement Examination would hold on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Mr. Ukah urged all public and private schools in the state to comply with the revised academic calendar, adding that club activities in schools were to hold only on Wednesdays during the last two periods and sports activities on Thursdays in the last periods before the long break.