NWFL Victory: Bro. Obuah Hails Rivers Angels, Calls Them Proud Amazons

Press Statement

NWFL Victory: Bro. Felix Obuah Hails Rivers Angels FC…Calls Them Proud Amazons

The Sole Financier of Go-Round FC of Omoku, Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah has congratulated Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt for winning the National Women Football League trophy for a record seventh time.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt described the Rivers lads as proud amazons, adding that with the successful defense of the title which they also won last year, the Angels have stamped their dominance of female football in the country.

The Go-Round FC owner also commended the victorious Girls for winning the title for a record seventh time, saying the feat is a result of hard work and determination.

Bro. Obuah, who is also the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) as well as immediate past Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, added that the victory of Rivers Angels represents another milestone of Governor Nyesom Wike administration whose passion for sports development is unrivaled.

He described Governor Wike administration as a story of sporting glories, recalling the moral and financial support also being given to Rivers United FC and Rivers Hoopers in the Nigerian Professional Football League and National Basketball League respectively.

Bro. Obuah who is also the President of Go-Round Community (world-wide) also commended the coaching crew of Rivers Angels FC for a job well done, adding that their technical and tactical inputs provided the tonic in the decisive final match against Sunshine Queens of Akure which they trounced 4-0 at the Otunba Dino Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode on Sunday.

The Go-Round FC boss however, charged the Girls not to see their victory as the end of the contest but rather a wake-up call for tougher challenges in the new football season, even as he called on the Angels to see themselves as role models for upcoming players in the State and country at large.

“By the feat you just recorded, you have established yourselves as the all conquering team in the country. You are now the team to beat and this singular achievement has imposed a duty on you to work harder to enable you make a good mark at the maiden Champions League for Women in Africa”, Bro. Obuah said, affirming that the successful defense of these laurels would spur Governor Nyesom Wike to do more and take the club to greater heights.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah

Monday, April 26, 2021.