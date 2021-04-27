Delta News

GOV ORTOM EULOGISES OKOWA’S VALUE ADDITION ROLE, SAYS DELTANS MANDATE APPROPRIATE

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, during the Commissioning of Army Day Secondary School, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Obviously overwhelmed by the laudable achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, said Deltans did not make a mistake for having Governor Okowa has their governor.
Governor Ortom made the assertion today in his speech shortly before commissioning the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.
He remarked that Governor Okowa had added value to the development of Delta State and Nigeria, and that he would learn from the administrative acumen of Governor Okowa in his remaining two years in office as governor of Benue State.
While appreciating the invitation to commission the project, he lauded Okowa for the execution and completion of the project, noting that education was a priority of the Delta State governor.
The visiting governor also charged the management, staff and students of Army Day Secondary School, Effurun to make good use of the facilities in the school, admonishing that the students should not be a disappointment to Governor Okowa in their academic pursuit.

– Reported by Ambrose Ologide

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.