REPS MINORITY LEADER, ELUMELU, FLAYS BUHARI, APC FOR DYSFUNCTIONAL GOVERNANCE, CALLS FOR PDP UNITY, FOCUS TO TAKE OVER GOVT

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has come under severe criticisms for its governance ineptitude, that has left the Nigeria nation dysfunctional in its six years of despicable rulership and wrecking the ship of state, with maladministration.

Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, gave the condemnation while addressing the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), today, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

While highlighting the fact that PDP was founded on the solid principles of national unity and inclusiveness as well as democratic tenets of rule of law, social justice, equal opportunity, transparency, mutual respect, sustainable economic development; welfare, security and happiness of all, Hon. Elumelu expressed sadness that all the hard work put in by the PDP to achieve a stable and more united country, with unprecedented economic growth, massive infrastructural development and citizen empowerment in its 16 years in power at the centre, has been destroyed by the clueless APC administration.

He said: “Sadly, these lofty gains have been wrecked within a space of six years by the overtly inept, corrupt, divisive and insensitive APC administration. We have never had it this bad in the history of our nation and Nigerians are crying out in pain.

“Today, due to the misrule of the APC, terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness, economic hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation and utter hopelessness, have encircled our nation. Nigerians across board are now intensely looking up to our party to rescue our dear nation and we must not fail them.”

Hon. Elumelu, who commended PDP leaders for the unity and oneness of purpose that have been achieved for the task ahead, equally pointed out that it is necessary that the party continues in this stead, as doing so would certainly lead the PDP to take back power at the centre and in most states of the federation, come 2023, and thereby save the nation from the current despondent situation.

He said further: “Our caucus had, against this backdrop, intensified our legislative activities in exposing the ills, incompetence, corruption and undesirability of the APC administration while highlighting that solutions lie only in returning the PDP to power at the center in 2023.

“I am pleased to report to NEC that given our unrelenting efforts, many of our colleagues in the APC have seen reasons to join forces with us and they have expressed their readiness to cross over to our party for the patriotic task ahead.

“May I use this medium to commend and congratulate the governors elected on the platform of our party for their landmark achievements and developmental projects in all sectors of life. Our governors have indeed made us proud and we hold them in very high esteem for signposting the commitment of the PDP to the Nigerian people.

“Furthermore, there is need for our party to remain stable. We therefore call on our leaders and critical stakeholders to unite in support of the NWC in the onerous task of piloting the affairs of our great party for the task ahead.

“Leaders of our party, ladies and gentlemen, Nigerians are waiting; they are queued behind us for direction. The onus now lies on all of us to remain united, focused and not allow any distractions at this critical time,” the Minority Leader pleaded.