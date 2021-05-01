PRESS RELEASE

30th April,2021

NUJ CONDEMNS ASSAULT ON MEMBERS IN RIVERS

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has condemned in strong terms a recent attack on some journalists by persons suspected to be hoodlums.

Reports reaching the NUJ alleged that nine journalists reporting for different media organisations in the state including Rhythm FM, RSTV, SweetCrude, Sahara Reporters,Wish FM, Today’s FM and Arise TV, were attacked in the presence of anti-cultism squad of the Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the new airport road before OPM, Rumuagholu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area where they had gone for a press briefing.

The Union described the attack as unfortunate, barbaric and criminal, adding that under no circumstance should journalists on legitimate duty be attacked by anybody.

A statement signed by the NUJ Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary, Ike Wigodo, said the alleged attack on the nine journalists by hoodlums before the very eyes of security agents portends ominous signal to the safety and security of lives.

According to the statement, the journalists were allegedly attacked, beaten and wounded, while also had their property carted away by arm-bearing hoodlums.

Some of the items looted, according to reports reaching NUJ, include nine smart phones, two cameras, one HDV Sonny and Canon and their accessories, audio recorder, wrist watches, two medicated eye glasses and physical cash.

The Council also frowned at the arrest and detention of two of the journalists, Uchendu Ejiowhor of Today’s FM and Aham Chijioke of Sahara Reporters by the anti-cultism squad, only to be later released on the intervention of the NUJ leadership.

“We wonder why the anti-cultism squad of the Rivers State Police Command would arrest and detain journalists who were attacked, beaten and wounded by hoodlums, instead of protecting them, while allowing the hoodlums to have a free day. This is strange.

“We had expected the security agents to rise in defence of the nine journalists at the scene of the attack, and arrest and prosecute the hoodlums. Unfortunately, the reverse was the case”, the statement stated.

The NUJ, therefore, appealed to the Rivers State Police Command to always defend and protect journalists on lawful duties, while also ensuring that the hoodlums involved in the barbaric attack are fished out for prosecution.

The statement warned that any further assault on journalists in the State either by security agents or hoodlums would be vehemently resisted by the NUJ.

Signed:

Stanley Job Stanley

Chairman

Ike Wigodo

Secretary