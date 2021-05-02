Workers’ Day: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS CONGRATULATES NIGERIAN WORKERS

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerian workers as they join their compatriots in other parts of the world to celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day

The lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Saturday, commended the workers for their sacrifices in moving the nation forward despite the challenges they face.

“As the representatives of the people, our caucus recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices and commitment of our workers at all levels, in moving our dear nation forward despite the challenges they face under the current APC administration”

“Our caucus notes that workers in both the public and private sectors are critical drivers of our economic and social lives and as such must be given the adequate incentives and tools to effectively perform their duties”, the caucus stated.

The caucus assured that it will continue to give legislative backing to all efforts directed towards improving the welfare and productivity of the workers.

The lawmakers congratulated the Nigerian workers and wished them a successful celebration.