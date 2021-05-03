GOV EMMANUEL CONDOLES FAMILY OF MURDERED JOB SEEKER, INIUBONG UMOREN, ASSURES OF JUSTICE ON CULPRITS

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has condoled with the family of late Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren who was gruesomely murdered after being lured in the guise of getting a job.

He has assured that all those involved in the dastardly act are made to face justice.

Governor Emmanuel made this known, Monday, May 3rd, 2021, while on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Obio Ndot, Oruk Anam local government area.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem , expressed deep sadness over the loss of Iniubong and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“This is a very tragic development, the Governor is really unhappy that such a young girl going out in search for a job could be brutally murdered.

“As you know, the governor always counsels young people against begging for a living, but to work hard to earn a living.

“Iniubong in that attempt to

earn a living, this tragedy struck, the governor is so sad, it’s painful, a complete defeat of what the governor says often in his drive to take the youths off the street and get them equipped with skills and employment opportunities”, the SSG said.

The Governor’s representative who prayed God to console the family, assured that the government would provide immediate succour to the family.

He maintained that the law enforcement agencies, are carrying on with their investigations to ensure the law takes its rightful cause.

Speaking on behalf of the family Ukeme Umoren, elder brother to Iniubong, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for condoling with family and appealed for indepth investigation, that would ensure the killers are brought to book.

“It is pathetic and we are heartbroken, Iniubong was our last born we know how much we struggled to send her to the University and she was awaiting her call-up letter, now unfortunately we lost a sister, a friend, I am pleading with Akwa Ibom State Government that we want justice for my sister, late Miss Iniubong Umoren”.

Iniubong, 26, a graduate of Philosophy in the University of Uyo, was a native of Nung Ita Ikot Essien, Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

Media Unit

Govt House,Uyo

03/05/21