RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Obuah Mourns Late Oba Of Ogbaland; Says, We’ll Miss His Exemplary, Progressive, Dynamic Leadership

Press Statement

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Mourns Late Oba (Eze Ogba) Of Ogbaland …Says, We’ll Miss His Exemplary, Progressive, Dynamic Leadership

As tributes continue to pour in following the demise of Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Sir (Dr.) Chukumela Nnam Obi II (OON, DSSRS, AP, JP), the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has described the late monarch as one of the nation’s longest serving Kings who provided an exemplary, progressive and dynamic leadership to his people.

Bro. Obuah while reacting to the passage of the legendary Eze Ogba, said the reign of the late monarch was replete with positive transformational changes, characterized by peace, unity, progress and stability in his kingdom.

Noting that Oba Chukumela Nnam Obi II would be missed not only by his beloved people of Ogba Kingdom but Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole because of his wisdom and unrivaled sense of humour which, according to him, was legendary.

“As the custodian of the Ogba culture and the symbol of traditional authority, the Oba fully realized that leadership is a trust that must not be betrayed. Hence, he was never an arm-chair traditional ruler, waiting for his people to pay him homage on a daily basis”, he posited.

Bro. Obuah who is the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state noted that from the inception of Oba’s ascension to the throne of Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland on 19th December, 1970, he has initiated brilliant innovations aimed at improving the living standard of the Ogba people as well as catering for their social, cultural and political needs within the community and its environs.

Extolling the sterling qualities of the late King Nnam Obi II who marked a historic 80th birthday celebration and 50 years on the throne on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Bro. Obuah charged not only the immediate family of the Oba but Ogba people in general to uphold their faith as Christians in mourning their departed royal father, believing that he is in safer hands of his Creator in the hope that all will meet again on the resurrection day.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator also called on them to take solace in the fact that the late Oba Chukumela Nnam Obi II, a renowned Philosopher and meta-physician who held several leadership positions during his life time, lived a life worthy of emulation and also left legacies not only for his children but for those yet unborn.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah,

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Monday, May 3, 2021.